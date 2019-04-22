Cheré Coen Discusses her Viola Valentine series of books from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Cheré Dastugue Coen, an award-winning journalist, has been writing her whole life.
The author of “Forest Hill, Louisiana: A Bloom Town History,” “Haunted Lafayette, Louisiana,” and “Exploring Cajun Country: A Historic Tour of Acadiana,” Coen spokes with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Coen has worked for Variety magazine in Hollywood, The Advocate and Gambit Weekly and is currently doing freelance work for a number of agencies. She also three blogs: Weird, Wacky and Wild South, Louisiana Book News, and Haunted Deep South.
For those hungry for a good love story, Coen also writes Cajun Romance Novels under the pseudonym Cherie Claire, which titles include “Emilie,” “Rose,” “Gabriel,” “Delphine,” “A Cajun Dream” and “The Letter.” There is also the Cajun Embassy series including titles such as “Ticket to Paradise,” “Damn Yankees,” and “Gone Pecan.”
Her most recent book, “Ghost Trippin” released on Valentine’s Day this year, was the fourth book published as part of her Viola Valentine paranormal mysteries.
Acadiana Business Today: Meet Cafe Vermilionville's beloved pastry chef -- he started 36 years ago as a dishwasher; Retail, residential boom transforming Carencro, northern Lafayette Parish
When he showed up at Cafe Vermilionville 36 years ago, Boubekeur Aliouche — better known simply as "Bru" — didn't expect to be there long.
Economic resurgence: In Carencro and northern Lafayette Parish, a retail and residential boom is transforming the area
There is an interesting economic duality happening in Lafayette Parish.
Cajun Cannabis opened its doors Saturday to dozens of customers interested in its products, defying what the owners say were pressures from st…
For any commodity, sales can fluctuate monthly or seasonally for a number of reasons. That is certainly true of housing sales.
Madonna Broussard is owner of the restaurant Laura's II, 1904 W. University Ave. Her grandmother, Laura Williams Broussard, started a restaura…