Cheré Coen Discusses her Viola Valentine series of books from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Cheré Dastugue Coen, an award-winning journalist, has been writing her whole life.

The author of “Forest Hill, Louisiana: A Bloom Town History,” “Haunted Lafayette, Louisiana,” and “Exploring Cajun Country: A Historic Tour of Acadiana,” Coen spokes with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Coen has worked for Variety magazine in Hollywood, The Advocate and Gambit Weekly and is currently doing freelance work for a number of agencies. She also three blogs: Weird, Wacky and Wild South, Louisiana Book News, and Haunted Deep South.

For those hungry for a good love story, Coen also writes Cajun Romance Novels under the pseudonym Cherie Claire, which titles include “Emilie,” “Rose,” “Gabriel,” “Delphine,” “A Cajun Dream” and “The Letter.” There is also the Cajun Embassy series including titles such as “Ticket to Paradise,” “Damn Yankees,” and “Gone Pecan.”

Her most recent book, “Ghost Trippin” released on Valentine’s Day this year, was the fourth book published as part of her Viola Valentine paranormal mysteries.