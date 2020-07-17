With half of 2020 now gone, many may feel relieved that it is behind us while wishing the remainder to speedily become banished to history.
It has been a tumultuous half-year. Even for those of us who primarily focus on one aspect of our region’s economic drivers, such as housing, we cannot ignore the broad impact to our economy and our psyche that the coronavirus has reaped upon us.
As the year began, our Acadiana housing market looked like it was well positioned for a fourth consecutive year of record reported home sales. After the first quarter of this year the reported MLS home sales throughout our Acadiana region were 13% ahead of 2019 and up by 19% in Lafayette Parish. The corresponding reported dollar volume of those sales were up 18% and 24%, respectively.
Then, in the latter part of March the virtual shutdown of our economy was ordered due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.
The falloff in reported home sales throughout Acadiana for April was dramatic, dropping 29% from March and 23% from April 2019.
May’s numbers also dramatically underperformed May 2019, which was the highest month of reported sales in 2019. Reported Acadiana homes sales fell 28% from 2019. In Lafayette Parish they dropped by 41%.
April and May’s dismal numbers wiped out all the gains of the first quarter. As of May 31, the cumulative Acadiana reported home sales were down by 5% as compared to 2019 and down 2% in Lafayette Parish.
The one bright spot that kept the market watchers from despair was the reported pending sales for May, which rose by 39% over April throughout Acadiana and 41% in Lafayette Parish. This was a clear indication that those potential homebuyers who had shunned the marketplace in March and April had returned in a big way in May and that those sales would likely begin to show up in June.
They did. And in a big way.
June’s total home sales reported rose by 43% over May and 30% over June of last year. In Lafayette Parish, home sales reported for June were up by 39% over May and 33% over June of 2019.
The remarkable June numbers erased all of the market decline caused by April and May’s decline such that, as of June 30, the total home sales tallied for the first half of 2020 are now 1% ahead of last year and in Lafayette Parish they’re 4% ahead of 2019.
One other extremely positive sign coming from June: for the second straight month, the number of pending sales reported both regionally and in Lafayette Parish remained extremely strong, rising 36% and 52%, respectively, over 2019.
With the increased future closed sales that these contracts will produce in July and beyond, one might ask if, despite the challenges we have faced and endured so far this year, could yet another record year be in the making? The rapid resurgence of buyers returning to our housing market certainly bolsters that possibility.
While there could be more housing market headwinds in the second half of 2020 due to the increased proliferation of new coronavirus cases reported in our area, the housing data of the first half of 2020 certainly should bolster confidence that this aspect of our region’s economy remains strong and resilient.