Some downtown Lafayette businesses that share buildings with residents or whose address is used by a registered voter won't be subject to a new 1% sales tax to be imposed on other businesses in a proposed Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District.
New Lafayette taxing districts vital to multi-million dollar projects like Trappey's, developers say
More than 200 properties are to be excluded from the downtown EDD, one of six that will be considered by the City-Parish Council on Tuesday at its final meeting. The districts are intended to generate revenue from a 1% sales tax and 2% hotel occupancy tax collected in each district to be used for infrastructure and other costs associated with redevelopment projects in the district.
The downtown EDD is expected to generate about $700,000 a year.
Churches, homes and the former Evangeline hotel on Jefferson Street, which houses the Evangeline Elderly Apartments, are among those excluded from the EDD.
Also excluded are mixed-use buildings occupied by businesses and at least one registered voter, and a few buildings housing businesses whose address somehow appears on Lafayette Parish's voter registration rolls, including Rock'n'Bowl, Pop's Poboys and the Acadiana Center for the Arts. The building occupied by The Acadiana Advocate, Sides & Associates and The Pearl club bordered by Jefferson, Vine and Third streets, also is exempt.
Neil LeBouef, a planner with Lafayette Consolidated Government, developed the EDD map showing which properties are excluded by comparing addresses to voting rolls. If a voter is registered at the property, it is not in the EDD, he said.
Pop''s Poboys on Jefferson Street is on a parcel of land that includes four addresses, LeBouef said. One of the four addresses is used by a registered voter even though no one lives there, he said.
The Registrar of Voters Office is researching the questionable addresses to verify if there are legitimate registered voters at those addresses, LeBoeuf said.
Johnny Blancher, owner of Rock'n'Bowl on Jefferson Street, didn't realize his property wasn't included until someone called him about it. No one lives in the building, he said, no one he knows of is registered to vote at the address and there is no living space in the building.
Buildings whose addresses are attached to registered voters are excluded from districts such as this to avoid having to conduct an election to approve the new taxes.
"It's not just downtown," Councliman Pat Lewis, who represents downtown, said. "Wherever there's a TIF (tax increment financing) zone, they could not have a voter living there. Carencro, Apollo Road in Scott. If there's a voter there, it would have to be brought to the voters."
Research is being conducted on the questionable addresses, but the boundaries of the downtown EDD won't be changed before the council votes Tuesday.
The new Lafayette City Council, which takes office Jan. 6, will serve as the governing authority of the EDD. Cathie Gilbert, planning manager for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said once the district is established and the board/council meets, with proper public notice and hearings, the council may change the boundaries of the EDD to make corrections.
The other five EDDs on Tuesday's council agenda include Trappey's, which includes the former Trappey's canning facility on the Vermilion River and former Howard Johnson's hotel on Evangeline Thruway; Northway, which includes Northgate Mall; Holy Rosary, which incorporates the former Holy Rosary Institute; Acadiana Mall; and University Gateway.