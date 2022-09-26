During his tenure as president of Plaquemines Parish, Billy Nungesser had staff install 20 trash cans along La. 23 at such an angle that people could easily throw out their trash.
Turned out 90% of the garbage went into the cans, he recalled. Now as the 54th lieutenant governor in Louisiana, Nungesser said he is trying to do the same across the state with his office giving out grants to parishes and cities to put up trash cans and also coordinating with sheriffs to pay for work-release programs to help.
He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently. You can listen to their conversation here.
“It’s time to clean up our state just as you clean up your home when you invite people over,” Nungesser said. “Hopefully one day we won’t have to spend millions to pick up trash.”
Nungesser’s Volunteer Louisiana, which has mobilized its 10,000 volunteers on disaster recovery, has helped remove trees, muck and gut homes and get people back in their homes after devastating losses. It has helped paint senior citizens’ homes, build wheelchair ramps, and take other steps which improve the quality of life for our most in-need citizens.
Nungesser, whose father served as chief of staff under Gov. David Treen and was later head of the Louisiana Republican Party, is in his second term in office after serving two terms as top elected official in Plaquemines Parish.
He has been among those rumored to run for governor in 2023. Nungesser said he will announce his intentions early next year.
“The only thing I will ever promise is good government,” he said. “Because if I took a dollar for anything other than that, I couldn’t look you in the eye and ask you to vote for me. My advice to the next governor or lieutenant governor is that no matter what party you’re in, you’ve got to work together. It is invaluable to work together as a team.”