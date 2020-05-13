The former Taco Bell building on Lafayette’s north side was sold last week for just over $800,000, records show.

B&G Foods, which owns the 10 Taco Bell locations in Lafayette and 151 in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, sold the property at 1224 NE Evangeline Thruway for $805,381.81 to Gregory Hamer Sr., the founder and CEO of B&G Foods, who bought the property though Hamer Real Estate Holdings IV.

The building has been empty since the company closed it last summer, one of several businesses that closed in recent years along that stretch of the Evangeline Thruway.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

B&G also sold two Taco Bell properties in Baton Rouge to Hamer last week, including one location on Plank Road selling for $1.3 million and another on Siegen Lane selling for $1.5 million, reports show.