Black clothing store The Black Element will open inside Benoit Gallery Indigenous Art in downtown Lafayette today to bring the two local cultural spaces under one roof.
The move from The Black Element's old location at 317 Madeline Ave. to the new spot at at 532 1/2 Jefferson St. is the result of one part perfect timing, another part the realization that the two businesses had similar clientele and they could better serve them together.
A grand reopening event will be 6-9 p.m. Friday and will feature food and prizes.
"The same crowd who attended my events attended events over here," said Shannon Ozene, owner of The Black Element, which sells clothing and accessories that display messages of black pride and spirituality. "So when my building went up for lease a month ago, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate because we were both focused on the same demographics."
Benoit Gallery, opened in 2013, houses the art of gallery owner Bryant Benoit, whose paintings have been sold worldwide and featured in art markets and festivals across the U.S., along with the work of other local artists that try to emphasize the African and Creole culture of Louisiana.
Benoit said the two businesses have a perfect "synergy" that will help each other succeed.
"What Shannon has is not just shirts and shoes and incense and oils and teas and blankets and everything that's cultural," he said. "Here at Benoit Gallery, we offer what we are as a culture. My art represents the culture. We have African prints and cultural art. We tell the story of African and Creole culture and hope to bring people together."