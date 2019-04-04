Sears will open a Home & Life store in Lafayette on Memorial Day weekend, part of three stores the struggling retailer plans to open following its bankruptcy filing.
The store, 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, will offer appliances, mattresses, home services and connected home products, the company announced Thursday. The Lafayette store will open along with ones in Anchorage, Alaska, and Overland Park, Kansas, all of which will be 10,000-15,000 square feet, depending on each store's market.
The stores were developed after the four Sears Appliances & Mattresses stores that opened in 2017.
Sears installed signage on the Lafayette store last fall and filed a building permit in December.
Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart, declined to say how many of these new format stores are in the works but said locations have been identified.
"The exciting new Sears Home & Life stores will carry power categories where Sears has a real strength: appliances, mattresses and our home services business," he said. "We are here to serve these communities and this is part of our strategy to maintain a presence in markets where we have right-sized our footprint."
The moves comes nearly two months after a bankruptcy court judge approved the sale of Sears' assets to company chairman and largest shareholder Eddie Lampert for $5.2 billion in a bankruptcy auction. With the deal, the newly formed company, which doesn't have a name, kept 425 stores open and saved roughly 45,000 jobs.
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company also plans to ramp up TV advertising and is planning to extend its Kenmore brand beyond major appliances into kitchen accessories, plates and knives. The store will feature a service desk, an online search bar kiosk free pickup for items bought online, in-vehicle pickup and appliance repair.
Boutros declined to comment on sales projections for the new store formats.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.