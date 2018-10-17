The St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce was recognized as an accredited chamber by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The St. Landry chamber has worked for nearly two years to modernize and develop their organizational programming to meet the standard for LACCE Accreditation under the leadership of CEO Raquella Manuel. The accreditation recognizes organizational excellence and is held by just 13 chambers in Louisiana.
“It is truly an honor to see a goal like accreditation finally come to fruition,” Manuel said. “This is an achievement not just for the chamber office but also for our board of directors and, most importantly, our membership. Without their support, our growth and progress would not be possible.”
LACCE is the only organization in the state that offers formal accreditation for chambers and is governed by a board representing the districts across Louisiana. Five were recognized during this year’s annual conference.
The St. Landry chamber will also have its Centennial Celebration in 2019.