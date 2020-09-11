Keep Louisiana Beautiful has elected as its board chair Samantha Bonnette, a marketing and development manager for the Shreve Memorial Library in Shreveport.

Other executive committee members on the board are past Chair Dr. Susan Strain, of Claiborne Hill Veterinary Hospital in Covington; Vice Chair Ann Vail, of Louisiana Clean Fuels in Baton Rouge; Treasurer Carla Buchholz, of Mandeville; Secretary Brian Melancon, of Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge; and Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

New board members are Gretchen Vanicor, of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Patrick Hamby of Entergy Louisiana in New Orleans; and Courtney Elizabeth Paige of the city of Pineville.

Returning board members are Dawn Cantrell, of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; Tom Easterly, of Taylor, Porter, Brooks, and Phillips LLP in Baton Rouge; Tricia Farace, of Waste Management; John Gallagher, of the Louisiana Municipal Association in Baton Rouge; Eligha Guillory, of Pedestal Bank in Lake Charles; Angie Manning, of the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau in Lake Charles; Courtney Hornsby of the city of West Monroe; Katherine King, of Kean Miller LLP in Baton Rouge; attorney Andrew Johnson IV, of Baton Rouge; and Dana Keel, of Citgo in Sulphur.

Advisory board members include: Patsy Hebert, of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation in Abbeville; Lt. Nick Manale, of the Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge; Darryl Campbell, of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections in Baton Rouge; Buddy Baker, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in Baton Rouge; Jessica DeVille, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge; Judd Jeansonne, of Volunteer Louisiana in Baton Rouge; Jean Kelly, of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in Baton Rouge; Venise Ortego, of the Louisiana Department of Education in Baton Rouge; Kelsea McCrary, of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in Baton Rouge; Sara Krupa, of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources in Baton Rouge, and founding member Jackie Maginnis of Baton Rouge.