Work should begin by the end of the year on the expansion of a stretch of U.S. 90 in Broussard, part of the conversion of the highway to Interstate 49.
The $138.6 million project will include widening the highway to six lanes from the Albertson Parkway/St. Nazaire Road interchange south to the Ambassador Caffery intersection. Work could begin on the project in November, Department of Transportation and Development secretary Shawn Wilson said.
State officials could award a contract for the project in September, and work could be complete by December 2025, he said.
“God willing, I will be here to break round on that project,” Wilson said during a One Acadiana event on Thursday. “This is a critical piece in termsof relieving congestion and ensuring safe conditions on our highway.”
The state has been acquiring properties near the Ambassador Caffery intersection in recent months, land records show.
The stretch is part of the I-49 project, which will include the elevated stretch near downtown Lafayette to replace the Evangeline Thruway.