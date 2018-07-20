IberiaBank Corp., the holding company of the largest bank headquartered in Louisiana, posted net income of $74.2 million, or $1.30 per share, for the second quarter.
Excluding noncore revenue and expenses, the Lafayette-based bank posted net income of $75.1 million, or $1.71 per share. The earnings beat forecasts of $1.59 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research. During the same period last year, the firm reported $1.10 earnings per share.
"Our strong financial performance this quarter is the result of solid franchise momentum, growth in loans and deposits, and a pickup in our fee income businesses," IberiaBank President and CEO Daryl Byrd said in a statement. "Building upon the client growth we have achieved, and managing expenses remain our fundamental objectives and key to successfully achieving earnings expectations for 2018 and beyond."
In May the bank said it would close or consolidate 22 branch locations, including seven in Louisiana, in a shift toward digital banking. It now has 333 offices across 12 states. The bank has assets of $30.1 billion, and a had market capitalization of $4.4 billion based on Thursday's closing stock price.