The inaugural Louisiana Growth Leaders class, a component of the LED Growth Network, were announced and honored by Gov. John Bel Edwards at a Spotlight Louisiana reception hosted by Louisiana Economic Development. Companies and their principal executives from Lafayette are Calls Plus and Barbara Lamont; LogoJET and Susan Cox; and Techneaux Technology Services and Ben Johnson. Waitr, based Lake Charles with operations in Lafayette, and Chris Meaux also were honored, along with ITinspired, Robert Wise, and Pod Pack International, Tom Martin, both from Baton Rouge; E-Claim.com, Thomas Brown, of Harvey; ILSI Engineering, Iam Tucker, of New Orleans; Argent Financial Group, Kyle McDonald, of Ruston; and Southern Designs, Tance Hughes, of Vidalia. The Louisiana Growth Leaders were selected from among LED Growth Network companies based on growth, strategy, innovation, leadership/culture, philanthropy and intangibles. LED Growth Network companies have graduated from LED's Economic Gardening Initiative and/or its CEO Roundtable programs.
Lauren Burns, of The Evangeline Bank and Trust in Ville Platte, and Ryan Haydel, of Pedestal Bank in St. Martinville, have been installed as councilmen at large on the Louisiana Bankers Education Council, the educational outreach arm of the Louisiana Bankers Association.
Stephen David Jr., of Hancock Whitney Bank in Baton Rouge, was installed as president. He succeeds James "Jim" Lyons, of First National Bank of Louisiana, who will serve as immediate past president on the council's executive council. Other council members elected were President-elect Kendra Linder Palmer, of Business First Bank Shreveport; Secretary/Treasurer Tony Haring, of Franklin State Bank in Winnsboro; Education Chairman Chad Burgess, of Citizens National Bank in Bossier City; and Membership Chairman Mallie Bowers, of First Federal Bank in Lake Charles.
Other councilmen at large from southeast Louisiana are Dorothy Bellocq, of Home Bank N.A. in Baton Rouge; Emily Creech, of First Guaranty Bank in Hammond; Hunter Creed, of Investar Bank in Baton Rouge; Robbin Hardee, of Metairie Bank; Minh Luu, of Peoples Bank in New Roads; and Kathryn Richard, of Bank of Zachary.
The mission of the Louisiana Bankers Education Council is to facilitate banker development and promote financial literacy outreach in Louisiana's education system.