A teacher with 46 years of experience, Couvillon has taught all grade levels, including gifted education, in Vermilion, Iberia, Lafayette, and Acadia parishes. She got her start in 1976 after graduating as part of a class of 500 in Education, looking to get hired at one of the two teacher openings in her home parish of Vermilion.
She landed the job of teaching the only class of fifth graders at E. Broussard Elementary, a school named after her great, great grandfather, Ernest Broussard.
In 2004, Couvillon opened her life coaching practice where she offers a space of listening and discovery of life plans. She serves as an academic mentor in the athletic department at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and has worked with athletes in football, track and basketball who need guidance beyond tutoring.
“I’m so impressed with UL-Lafayette as the school wants the students to achieve academically and to succeed in life,” she said. “When Coach (Billy) Napier arrived, I asked, ‘What do you think of Coach?’ They all said, ‘Coach Napier really likes us and wishes us well.’ They didn’t talk football, but how he wanted to be there with them. This is so important in life, to let others know we want to be there, that we like them, respect them, love them.”
A poet, Kay has enjoyed writing over the years and co-wrote Extraordinary People in Ordinary Times which was published by the UL Press in November 2001.