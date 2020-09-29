Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Concordia: 252475, Peabody VHP, Sept. 21, Coochie, Rabb Contracting, 363' FROM W'LY BOUNDARY & 363' FROM S'LY BOUNDARY OF SEC 43-T1N-R8E. 

DeSoto: 252471, HA RA SURR; Hart 14-11 HC, Sept. 21, Bethany Longstreet, Comstock Oil & Gas, 454'FNL & 2315' FEL, SEC 23-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 2310' FEL, SEC 11-T13N-R16W. 

DeSoto: 252472, HA RA SURR; Hart 14-11 HC, Sept. 21, Bethany Longstreet, Comstock Oil & Gas, 463' FNL & 2302' FEL, SEC 23-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1345' FEL, SEC 11-T13N-R16W./

DeSoto: 252473, HA RA SURR; Whitten 22-15-10 HC, Sept. 21, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 416' FNL & 2452' FEL, SEC 22-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2150' FEL, SEC 10-T12N-R16W.

DeSoto: 252474, HA RA SURR; Whitten 22-15-10 HC, Sept. 21, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 396' FNL & 2451' FEL SEC 22-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1970' FWL, SEC 10-T12N-R16W.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0208208
 Evangeline0120120
 Iberia27072
 Jefferson Davis36063
 Lafayette01818
 St. Landry07474 
 St. Martin27274
St. Mary 170171
Vermilion 4121125

Acadiana Business Today: LCG assisted Lafayette General in 'confidential' Heymann Center appraisal

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments