Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Concordia: 252475, Peabody VHP, Sept. 21, Coochie, Rabb Contracting, 363' FROM W'LY BOUNDARY & 363' FROM S'LY BOUNDARY OF SEC 43-T1N-R8E.
DeSoto: 252471, HA RA SURR; Hart 14-11 HC, Sept. 21, Bethany Longstreet, Comstock Oil & Gas, 454'FNL & 2315' FEL, SEC 23-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 2310' FEL, SEC 11-T13N-R16W.
DeSoto: 252472, HA RA SURR; Hart 14-11 HC, Sept. 21, Bethany Longstreet, Comstock Oil & Gas, 463' FNL & 2302' FEL, SEC 23-T13N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1345' FEL, SEC 11-T13N-R16W./
DeSoto: 252473, HA RA SURR; Whitten 22-15-10 HC, Sept. 21, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 416' FNL & 2452' FEL, SEC 22-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2150' FEL, SEC 10-T12N-R16W.
DeSoto: 252474, HA RA SURR; Whitten 22-15-10 HC, Sept. 21, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 396' FNL & 2451' FEL SEC 22-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1970' FWL, SEC 10-T12N-R16W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|208
|208
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|70
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|3
|60
|63
|Lafayette
|0
|18
|18
|St. Landry
|0
|74
|74
|St. Martin
|2
|72
|74
|St. Mary
|2
|170
|171
|Vermilion
|4
|121
|125
Acadiana Business Today: LCG assisted Lafayette General in 'confidential' Heymann Center appraisal
Lafayette Consolidated Government employees assisted Lafayette General Health in appraising the value of its South College Road neighbor, the …
The Hardee’s restaurant just off Interstate 49 in Carencro has apparently closed.
Blue Runner Foods delivered a truckload of 100,000 red bean meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette today as part of Blue Runner’s …
The new owners of BBQGuys.com plan to launch a multimillion-dollar campaign in the next year to build awareness of the brand, one that could i…
Southern University in Baton Rouge is hosting a virtual leadership course that's free for registered participants and begins today at 6 p.m. o…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location