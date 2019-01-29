Home Bancorp Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.1 million.
The Lafayette-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share. That compares to the $4.2 million, or 54 cents per share, in net income for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $31.6 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $105.5 million. The company posted net income of $17.8 million for 2017, or $2.41 per share.