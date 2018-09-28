Two local financial advisers with over 45 years of experience have opened a firm in River Ranch.

Longtime financial advisers Carolyn French and Byron Reyes opened LiveOak Wealth Advisers, 324 Settlers Trace Blvd. The firm offers financial advisory firm that provides clients with reliable income, capital growth and tax management strategies by creating and monitoring financial portfolios customized for each client's needs.

French and Reyes decided to leave UBS to open their own firm because they felt they could better take care of their client's needs if they had a more personal touch and took on fewer clients.

"New technology allows us to offer the very best services that only a few years ago you had to be a major firm to have access to, but now a new smaller firm can as well," French said.

Said Reyes: "Being a smaller firm allows us to be more interactive with our clients. We value our clients. At one point while we were with bigger firms we had over 1,500 clients, now we've toned that down to 250. We like our clients and we want to know them and service the best way we can."

The team at LiveOak also include Michael Huber, Cheryl Evans and Regina Adams.