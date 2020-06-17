A new fast-casual restaurant called Zarape Tacos y Gorditas is opening next month on University Avenue.
It will be the second location of the restaurant concept after the first opened in the Calcasieu Parish town of Iowa earlier this year. The Lafayette location is expected to open on July 1 in a strip mall at 2106 N. University Ave., owner Jorge Rodriguez said.
"We're used to food service and restaurants," Rodriguez said. "And I'm just trying to start a new concept."
Rodriguez and his family own a number of Mexican restaurants in south Louisiana, including about 30 locations of El Paso and six locations of La Rumba. The family also owns Pedro's Tacos and Tequila Bar in Lafayette and Maria's Cocina Mexicana in Sulphur.
Zarape is different from Rodriguez's other full-service restaurants and focuses on more traditional Mexican fare.
The taco menu includes corn and flour tortilla options with a variety of meat choices, including bistek (beef steak), chicken, carnitas (pork), suadero (brisket), suadero (pork cooked on a vertical grill) and molleja (organ meat). Tacos are topped with cilantro and onions and served with charro beans.
It will also offer tostadas, panchos, tortas, quesadillas, fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas, salads and baked potatoes.
Also on the menu are breakfast burritos, children's options, and desserts such as empanadas, flan and tres leches.
Zarape is named for the long, brightly colored shawls worn by Mexican men.