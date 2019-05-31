Hulin Health opened its ninth urgent care clinic in Louisiana Thursday when it opened in Ville Platte.
It's the third SouthStar Urgent Care Clinic in central Louisiana, and company still plans to open others in Bastrop, Minden and Winnsboro. Located at 804 E. LaSalle St. in Ville Platte, the clinic will be open seven days a week and treat patients of all ages with no appointment required.
“SouthStar Urgent Care is so proud to extend our growth into Evangeline Parish by joining the community of Ville Platte," said Hulin Health COO Laura Miller. "We have received such a warm welcome from residents already, and we are excited to our share our signature customer service oriented health care with them.”
Founded in 2011, Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas, Marksville and Oakdale.
