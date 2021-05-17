Britney Hatfield was named the outstanding spring graduate and headed the list of graduates honored by the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Hatfield, an accounting and finance major from Luling and one of four finalists for the award, had a 4.0 GPA and has been on the President’s List. Others honored were Quincy Damon in economics and finance, Makayla Dean in management, Timothy Billiot in marketing and Deidra Ollie as outstanding master’s graduate.
Hatfield was the recipient of the William Brady III Endowed Scholarship, Virginia & Gerald Goertz Scholarship, Charles & Billie Burley Scholarship and the Accounting Department Scholarship, among others. Hatfield completed internships with Darnall, Sikes & Frederick and Singleton, Kellner, Bolding, Avant, and Associates.
After graduation, Hatfield plans to work at a local CPA firm while preparing for the CPA exam and later earn additional certifications.
Damon, a finance major with a 3.9 GPA from Humble, Texas, has been on the President’s List and Dean’s List is the recipient of the Glenn Armentor “Pay It Forward” Scholarship, Thibodeaux Scholarship, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Reaux Jr. Memorial Scholarship, William A. Brady Scholarship, Louis F. Maraist Scholarship, and others. He is the recipient of the UL Lafayette Black Faculty and Staff Association Black Student Achievement Award and the President’s Top Scholar Award.
He plans to pursue an MBA in Finance with a goal of working for an investing or financial firm.
Dean, a management major with a 3.6 GPA from Duson, has been on the President’s and Dean’s List and is the recipient of the Frank S. Hebert, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Dean has been a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, UL Lafayette Society for Human Resource Management and Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management.
After graduation, she plans to gain experience in office management in Lafayette.
Billiot, a marketing major from Mandeville with a 3.74 GPA, has been on the President’s List and Dean’s List. He is the recipient of the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship and Taylor Opportunity Program for Students Scholarship.
He plans to reside in Kansas and enroll in an online program to earn his Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications.
Ollie, a native of Madison, Mississippi who is earning a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Administration, has a 3.91 GPA and has participated in several MBA community projects including consulting with small business owners participating in the Accelerate Northside program.
She served as the Marketing and Community Outreach Intern for the Community Foundation of Acadiana, Administrative Intern for Heart of Hospice Acadiana, and Special Events Foundation Intern for Lafayette General Health Foundation.
Ollie will reside in Columbia, Missouri where she has accepted an Administrative Fellowship at the University of Missouri Health Care.