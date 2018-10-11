Baton Rouge-based Southfin Southern Poke will open its first location outside the capital city on Monday at 921 Kaliste Saloom Road in Parc Lafayette.
Southfin Southern Poke tries to set itself apart from traditional poke restaurants by taking the Hawaiian rice and fish dish and adding a Southern twist to the formula, said Eusebio Gongora, co-owner and culinary director.
The Southfin's current locations, 4321 Perkins Road and 7474 Corporate Blvd., have been successful, he said, making expansion a possibility. He chose Lafayette for its first restaurant in a new market of the community and how it is so intrinsically tied to good food and an adventurous population.
"Lafayette’s a really great market," said Brad Mire, co-owner and operations director of Southfin Southern Poke. "I was born and raised in Rayne, and Lafayette’s really receptive to new foods and new culinary things. We’re really excited to join the Lafayette community and we think with the growth UL has seen and Lafayette overall that Lafayette’s a great city to be in in general."
