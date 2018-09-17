My four siblings and I grew up in north Lafayette. Our mom was a homemaker and community volunteer; our dad was an attorney. We spent a lot of time together as a family fishing and boating at our camp in Bayou Benoit, and we also had a lot of gatherings with both sides of the family. I think that’s probably the most valuable lesson I learned from my parents — the importance of family and relationships, enjoying life’s simple pleasures and making those memories.
In college I majored in mass communication with a minor in journalism at UL. My interest in news and what was happening in the world started fairly early. I remember reading the newspaper most evenings at the kitchen table from about 9 years old and watching the nightly news. I enjoyed writing in high school, and when I began planning for college, I decided to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I liked being able to cover the news and bring those stories to life for people. TV news forces you to get to the essence of the story quickly, which can pose its own challenges for complex issues, but I enjoyed the variety and fast pace.
I think the biggest factor in leaving that profession was losing my mom unexpectedly. When she passed away, it was one of those moments that make you stop and evaluate what’s important and what you want from life. While I enjoyed the work I was doing, I just felt ready for a change. But the experience I gained in that part of my career has benefited me in everything that followed and still does today.
I spent five years at Missouri State University as assistant director of news services, and it felt a lot like Lafayette in some ways. Maybe it just seemed that way because we went there from Dallas, so there may have been more of an immediate contrast. But Springfield was similar in size to Lafayette (albeit a little larger population), had a university not very different from UL, and people there were friendly. Of course, there is no other culture like Acadiana’s and, as my husband Kevin says, we couldn’t get boudin around the corner. But we did love the Ozarks terrain and the true changing of the seasons. Working at Missouri State was wonderful, too. I was able to draw on my previous experience for much of my work there, and a campus environment is very stimulating. My family and I made great friends and great memories there.
Remember what I said about not being able to find boudin in Missouri? When we moved to Dallas, we only expected to be away for a year or two. That stretched into 10, but we always intended to come home. Technology finally made it possible to work from almost anywhere, and Kevin decided to leave his agency job and start working independently. We tested that for a year in Springfield and saw that it could be successful, so we made the move. Kevin’s experience with global brands and the professional connections he made over those 10 years have played a key role in our success. .
One thing I wish I had known sooner is how important it is to delegate. It’s easy to fall into thinking you have to do it all yourself. And while I think you should be willing to do it yourself if necessary, it’s so valuable to be able to turn over certain tasks so you can focus on other aspects of the business.
Believe it or not, my husband and I met in high school. In our professional lives, we’ve learned over time how to work together. It’s not always easy to leave work stuff at work and home stuff at home, but we try to be disciplined about doing that most of the time. But any business owner will tell you work is never very far from your mind, so it takes effort. With Kevin and me, I think our strengths complement each other and we each respect what the other brings to our business.