Deep within the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s engineering school, Alan Barhorst wants to build more than a first-rate manufacturing center.
Barhorst envisions partnerships with local manufacturers and an industrial economy in Acadiana that extends beyond oil and gas. And don't forget better-trained students.
A former Texas A&M professor and head of mechanical engineering at UL, Barhorst said manufacturing students here are learning on equipment he categorizes as “mid-20th century.” He wants to push them a century ahead.
To that end, he’s promoting the idea of the Acadian Center for Advanced Manufacturing, which would serve the educational needs of mechanical engineering and industrial technology students. It would also better position the department to seek grant funding that would enhance graduate research.
Barhorst said he wants to house the center in a first-floor portion of Rougeou Hall, located by existing manufacturing labs. The area would include about 7,000 square feet.
“Our mission is to integrate ACAM vertically across the educational and manufacturing missions of the Acadiana area,” he said.
The center will build upon its research, education and engagement efforts to help local manufacturers diversify their “manufacturing portfolios.” That, in turn, will grow the regional economy and create more job opportunities for graduates.
Barhorst said UL is asking the state Board of Regents for $1 million over five years, money that would sweep much of the obsolete equipment out of the manufacturing area and replace it with more advanced manufacturing machinery.
“We will rapidly change from manual-driven machine learning to a mix of manual and automatic,” he said.
That would help the center acquire equipment for 3D metal printing, 3D composite plastic printing, advanced robotic work cells and computer numerical controlled mills. There would be metrology equipment and corrosion equipment — and that’s just “the first round.”
If the regents grant the wish, he said, he’ll know by winter and the first changes would come in next summer.
Between mechanical engineering and industrial technology, UL has about 1,000 students. There were about 230 graduates between the two programs last year who took a number of jobs, including in the energy industry, general manufacturing and in biomedical fields.
They were well-educated, too, he said, despite the dated technology they utilized. But he wants more for graduates.
Eventually, to approach the manufacturing and training capacities of schools like LSU and Texas A&M, he said, the center here must seek about $3 million in modern equipment. He said he would seek additional grants and private funding to help that happen.
“LSU is doing pretty good," he said. "They have a state-of-the-art manufacturing center. We’re not asking to be that big. We just want to get ourselves competitive and provide continuing education in our region here.
“With oil down, we want to create this center to encourage entrepreneurs. We can bring training for other manufacturing-related areas. That would keep the economy from being so dependent upon oil and keep the swings in the economy from being so severe.
“We would be using all of the new machines and integrating them into our curriculum We would give research faculty an infrastructure to go after grants. Right now, we cannot get grants with our manual equipment, but we can go after more competitive grants if we get it.”
The center would help provide a continuum of manufacturing education here that would include the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette Parish Schools, which includes the first level of engineering, manufacturing and technical training in the region, followed by a second level of training at South Louisiana Community College, which offers technology associate degrees.
Those would complement undergraduate and graduate level engineering training at UL and continuing education and training for companies and working professionals in the region.
Barhorst said his department is working with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and area manufacturers to provide “best practices” training locally. Once a quarter, they gather local manufacturers and invite guest lecturers to discuss such topics as quality control, increasing market share and advanced manufacturing efforts.
Currently, he said, the university is handling more than $120 million in research expenditures campuswide. Mechanical engineering itself is doing some $3 million in research.
Those who have helped the manufacturing instruction improvements include Blast Tech, Bulliard Construction, Digital Machining Systems, Fastway Installers in Houston, Frank’s International, Lafayette Paints, Pac-Van, Perfect Fitz and Southwest Group. Others will be asked, he said.
He said faculty are eager to work on new equipment, to pass that knowledge on to their students.
“They’re eating this up,” he said.