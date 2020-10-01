Joshua Wells opted to step back a bit on his plans to open the Grocery Tavern & Delicatessen in downtown Lafayette this spring when the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

He had a goal of opening for Festival International in April, but instead the former co-owner of the Wurst Biergarten pushed back plans to open and slowed down the construction process, often having just one contractor on site at a time.

Now with restaurants allowed to operate at a higher capacity than in the spring, he plans to open the deli at 802 Jefferson St. on Oct. 24.

“We purposely took a step back and decided to slow things down,” he said. “It slowed things down on the end of the build dramatically, but it actually was not bad for us. We were able to step back and fine tune some things. I felt much worse for a lot of my friends who are business owners who had already opened or just opened.”

Wells will operate the 1,900-square-foot deli-style sandwich shop in a shotgun-style space in the first floor of the Juliet Hotel building and will offer sandwiches along with cured meats, cheese and breads. The lunch menu will include items such as pastrami on rye, reuben, Italian sandwiches, Cuban sandwiches and Italian plates, he said, and Robert Brankline will be the chef.

Wells said he also likes the location on that end of Jefferson Street, which is turning into more of a spot for older crowds. The handful of restaurants there now is turning it into a food destination of sorts, he said, and the 68 residential units planned for the old federal courthouse nearby could lead to more development.

“It’s definitely less night life there and more of the older crowd, which we enjoy,” he said. “We’ll be one of the spots open late, too. The foot traffic is definitely picking up. It’s making us feel good with the plans to have more living spaces downtown. The more people we have down there, the more diverse businesses we can have.”