A seafood restaurant and steakhouse that seeks to bring fine dining and great food at any price range will open in Broussard March 15.
The Point Seafood and Steakhouse, 811 Albertson Parkway Suite O, is the labor of love for co-owners Candace Cooper and Jacob Sonnier. After a friend who was getting in to realty showed them an old Chinese buffet that was for sale, Cooper said that was when they decided to take the plunge and pursue her almost 25-year dream.
"I always said, 'If I had my own restaurant, I would do X, Y and Z,'" Cooper said. "Then I found myself in September of last year as I had left a position and a staff that I worked with that was incredible that was like a true family, and I didn't think I could be happy working for someone else again because I wanted to move forward with my own ideas of how to present food, serve dishes and have your own establishment."
The owners have turned the old hibachi viewing station into a windowed area where people can see their oysters shucked, Cooper said. The restaurant will also have a wall and a chandelier decorated with oysters that Cooper cleaned herself.
The restaurant will serve traditional charbroiled oysters along with their own twists on the classic recipe like Bloody Mary style and Oysters Supreme. Other dishes include duck and andoullie gumbo, praline chicken and waffles sliders, burgers, filet and rib eye steaks and boudin quesadilla.
Cooper, the 2017 Clash of the Cocktails champion, said the restaurant will also have an extensive drink menu and that their wine list has been curated by a friend who is a wine sommelier at Brennan's in New Orleans.
"I would like to bring the fine dining aspects to an economical place," she said. "Everyone can come in as they are. The door is open for anyone, and I like to believe there is something at every price point for everyone.There's everything from a burger to a whole boiled crawish, shrimp and crab combo to a four course meal."
The restaurant will employ around 30 people.