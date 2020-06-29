Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge is expanding its gynecologic cancer services to the Acadiana area with the addition of a satellite clinic in Lafayette opening in July.
The clinic will be led by Dr. Anthony Evans, medical director of gynecologic oncology at Woman’s Hospital. He is one of less than a dozen GYN oncologists practicing in Louisiana.
The Woman’s Gynecologic Oncology Clinic - Lafayette will be at 5000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Building 4.
Woman’s history in treating GYN cancers dates back to the 1950s when one of its founders established a cervical cancer detection laboratory. Woman's is the second oldest pap lab.
“Many women in this area have to travel to receive specialized gynecologic cancer care,” Evans said of the new clinic. “We’re looking forward to providing more women in and around Lafayette the care they need close to home along with the expertise of Woman’s Hospital in treating women’s specific cancers.”
