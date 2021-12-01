A south Lafayette apartment complex started by two Lafayette attorneys has been sold again, this time for $42.4 million.
The La Veranda at Polly Lane, a 220-unit, 250-square-foot development that opened in 2017, was sold to New York-based Kushner Companies by former owner Waypoint Residential, land records show.
Connecticut-based Waypoint bought the property in 2019 from Rickey Miniex and Clyde Semien, who also owned the Staybridge Suites hotel at 129 Kaliste Saloom Road, for $31.1 million in 2019. Miniex and Semien, who owned the property under the company name of O’Brien Group of Baton Rouge LLC, sold the Staybridge Suites to a Florida company also in 2019.
Kushner Companies, according to its website, has a portfolio of 17,000 units and nearly 10 million square feet of retail, office, industrial and hospitality assets and over $15 billion in property holdings, reports indicate. The company was once led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump.