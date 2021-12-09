Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn, which moved to space in downtown Lafayette last summer, will close next week, owner Justin Cormier announced.

Cormier said in a Facebook post that he will close Dec. 18 and instead focus on local festivals, events, pop ups and wholesale opportunities.

“As times evolve, so does our business motto,” he wrote. “It’s such a bittersweet moment….”

Cormier relocated to 415 Lee Ave. after operating inside the Acadiana Mall.