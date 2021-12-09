ACA.covidmall02.adv.jpg

A sign reminds customers to practice social distancing as Justin Cormier, right, assists Lisa Trahan at Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Mall of Acadiana in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn, which moved to space in downtown Lafayette last summer, will close next week, owner Justin Cormier announced.

Cormier said in a Facebook post that he will close Dec. 18 and instead focus on local festivals, events, pop ups and wholesale opportunities.

“As times evolve, so does our business motto,” he wrote. “It’s such a bittersweet moment….”

Cormier relocated to 415 Lee Ave. after operating inside the Acadiana Mall.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

