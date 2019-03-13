A rolled ice cream shop will open next month in the former Smoothie World location at 2800 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 7.
Acadiana Rolled Ice Cream Co. is the brainchild of Amy and Tim James, who will use fresh, local ingredients to make ice cream in the store in either their own set flavors or in custom made flavors at the 14,000-square-foot building at the corner of Pinhook Road and Verot School Road.
"We have seen that rolled ice cream is an up-and-coming trend at the moment," Amy James said. "It's a really unique option that allows us to serve something as simple as ice cream in a new and upscale way that gives people an experience with their frozen treat."
The store will employ 12 to start and is looking to grow with demand, she said.
Acadiana Business Today: Council won't request AG opinion in Lafayette charter, district lines; Lafayette General now one of four Level II trauma centers in Louisiana
The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday decided not to pursue a special investigation into a federally funded business loan provided to M…
The Lafayette City-Parish Council won't seek an attorney general opinion on whether a vote of the people is needed to correct new city and par…
Cross Culture: Now that Mardi Gras has passed us, the outdoor music events and festival season begins
Well, look what a late Mardi Gras hath wrought.
Homes sales in Acadiana jumped almost 25 percent in February; sales in Lafayette Parish up slightly over last year's total
Home sales in Acadiana jumped almost 25 percent over last month compared to February 2017 and 31 percent from the previous month.
Lafayette General Medical Center has become only the fourth hospital in the state to be verified as a Level II trauma center.
A rolled ice cream shop will open next month in the former Smoothie World location at 2800 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 7.