A rolled ice cream shop will open next month in the former Smoothie World location at 2800 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 7.

Acadiana Rolled Ice Cream Co. is the brainchild of Amy and Tim James, who will use fresh, local ingredients to make ice cream in the store in either their own set flavors or in custom made flavors at the 14,000-square-foot building at the corner of Pinhook Road and Verot School Road.

"We have seen that rolled ice cream is an up-and-coming trend at the moment," Amy James said. "It's a really unique option that allows us to serve something as simple as ice cream in a new and upscale way that gives people an experience with their frozen treat."

The store will employ 12 to start and is looking to grow with demand, she said.