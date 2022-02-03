Jacques Bourque has been named chief financial officer for Catalyst Bancorp, the parent company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank. He joined the company in October as treasurer and was recently senior accountant with Home Bank where he played a key role in financial reporting and analysis. He is a graduate of LSU and has a master’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
He replaces Jutta Codori, who will transition into a senior administrative officer role.
Longtime capitol hill staffer Ward Cormier has joined The Picard Group as senior director of federal affairs. He will be based in Washington, D.C. and brings over a decade of congressional experience. He recently served as deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins working on issues such as agriculture, chemical, energy and environment, infrastructure, and telecommunications.
A native of Welsh, he is a graduate of LSU and Mississippi College School of Law.