Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol.
Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Vincent was still able to play football, wrestle and ride dirt bikes, he was always on medication and had to wear a medic alert. But he still was “hell-bent on pushing myself” and did not want the diagnosis to hold him back.
His work with people of all backgrounds led him to partner with the DREAMS Foundation, a nonprofit that offers opportunities for people with special needs. In August 2020, Damon opened his business as the state’s first and only dedicated fitness and health center for Unique Individuals.
“I wanted to provide a place of belonging in a community that was really focused on the communal aspect of getting better together,” he said. “It’s a group of people coming together with the same end goal in mind -- to be fitter, healthier and more independent.”