Lafayette-based home health and hospice care provider LHC Group Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $14.5 million, a drop from $30.1 million a year ago.
The company said it had a profit of 46 cents per share, down from 96 cents a year ago.
Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.63 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The company posted revenue of $530.7 million in the period.
LHC released new estimates for full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion.
The company said it incurred $10.5 million, or 24 cents per share, during the quarter in additional COVID-19 costs and expenses related to personal protective equipment, supplies and employee-related costs and expenses.
“Focusing on the most important things even in the midst of a public health emergency — the safety of our employees and delivering the highest quality and patient satisfaction for those we are privileged to serve — is naturally driving our strong growth,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement. “We expect this growth to continue through the balance of 2020 and position us for the market consolidation we have been anticipating in 2021 and beyond.”
LHC shares have climbed 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $231.49, a rise of 86% in the last 12 months.