Judge Jules Edwards, who has served in the 15th Judicial District Court for 27 years and is a candidate for Lafayette City Court judge in November, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Edwards discussed what he’s learned from working in the state court system since first taking office Jan. 1, 1993 and his concomitant desire to help at-risk youth address behavioral problems before they end up in jail.
A native of New Orleans and a graduate of Loyola and Loyola Law School, Edwards has served as a judge for the 15th Judicial District Court since January 1, 1993. In the years since then his goal is to nudge the drug offender from “‘The Road to Perdition’ to the road to success.”
"One of the principal difficulties in society is that we don’t do an adequate job of socializing, there is no focused effort to develop young people’s character," he said. "While this is not done on purpose, they make decisions based upon what brings pleasure at that moment. They don’t think about eventual pain or how their behavior impacts others. But there are evidence-based procedures to get someone back on track.”
“It is important not to judge a person just because of the stupidest decision they make on the worst day of their life. People grow, they do change.”
Drug court, he noted, has helped people turn their lives around. It's designed to be completed in 18 months, but offenders agree to go through the program and comply with certain requirements such as obtaining their GED, undergoing counseling, frequent drug testing and other measures.
Many people in drug court, Edwards noted, never had anyone take an interest in their lives. The court gives weekly positive reinforcement on their smallest actions, allowing participants to build a desire to please the judge and the court.
Extended jail time is never a good thing, according to Edwards, as the incarcerated individuals just learn bad behavior from their fellow inmates.