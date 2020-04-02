Hampr, an app-based wash-and-fold laundry service that started earlier this year, is offering free one-year memberships to Lafayette General Hospital employees.
Laurel Hess, founder and president of hampr, said she is offering the memberships as a way to “lighten the load” for medical providers working during the coronavirus pandemic. It cannot do scrubs or hospital gear but can “provide relief on the home front” for workers’ and their families’ clothing, she said.
Hampr allows users to have their laundry picked up, washed, folded and returned to them by local "washrs," a group of stay-at-home parents, retirees or others who are interested in earning additional income.