Games of Acadiana - Video from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
The 19th annual Games of Acadiana to benefit the Miles Perret Cancer Services will be Saturday at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Miles Perret Cancer Services executive director Richard Stegall and community liaison Sherry Hernandez spoke with Jan Swift of Discover Lafayette podcast about the event.
You can listen to their conversation here.
This annual fun and family-friendly event was created after Hank and Debbie Perret’s son, Miles Perret, died after being diagnosed with glioblastoma. Their vision then and now was to help others fight, survive and live with cancer with dignity.
Although Miles Perret lived only eight years, his was a life filled with curiosity, joy and love. He was diagnosed with 1995, and his family determined to have a normal and carefree life. Their journey provided experience of the daily challenges of fighting cancer. Miles died a year later.
The Perrets started Games of Acadiana in 2001, and the success from that first event enabled the Miles Perret Center to open less than a year later.