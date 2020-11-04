Two local developers are seeking to build a 178-home development south of Youngsville near Southside High School.

Partners Clifton Guidry and Tim Bradley bought the 47-acre property at 501 Viaulet Road from Schlumberger for $1.2 million, land records show. The property is at the southeast corner of the roundabout at Chemin Metairie Parkway and Viaulet Road and backs up to the St. Martin Parish line.

The developers will now go through the approval process with the City of Youngsville, Guidry said.

Developers like the proximity to the high school, Guidry said, and are seeking to build entry-level homes priced at around $200,000.

The Youngsville area continues to well out-pace the rest of Lafayette Parish when it comes to new home construction. The southeast corner of the parish has reported 175 new construction homes sold this year, the most of any area in the parish, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting, after 161 last year, which was also the highest.

The Broussard/Youngsville area — ranging from the intersection of Verot School Road and U.S. 90 south to the parish line — has reported more 340 new construction homes sold, nearly half of the 687 reported in Lafayette Parish. Last year was even higher at 56% when 302 were sold there out of the 533 parishwide.