Local wing-stop and restaurant Smitty’s Wings will move into its new location Thursday, owner Craig Smith said.
Currently situated at 3822 W Congress St., the restaurant will be moving to 2424 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, which at one time housed Hardee’s restaurant and other eateries. The move will give the restaurant a drive-thru, something Smith said he couldn’t do at his current space.
“I’ll be the only wing restaurant in the city of Lafayette that has a drive-thru,” said Smith. “COVID pushed me into it. I like my location, but I need a drive-thru and there’s now way I can make a drive-thru here,” said Smith.
In coordination with the move, Smith said they are also planning to expand the restaurant’s menu, adding daiquiris and other items such as BLTs and quesadillas to the menu. He’ll be in an area with few drive-thru windows, he said.
“We’ll be the only daiquiri shop from Johnston Street to Scott,” said Smith. “I think it’s going to do good. There’s no drive-thru on this side of town. I have a lot of customers who come to my restaurant, who live by the Acadiana High School area, who have said ‘Oh, great, we’ll come and get our daiquiris there so we don’t have to drive across town.’”
It’s the latest move for Smith, the New Iberia native who has been in the restaurant business since 1985. He started as a drive-thru in New Iberia before moving to several locations across Lafayette.
After working in the oil and gas industry for 18 years when Weatherford Drilling bought one of his restaurant locations, Smith took an early retirement and decided to open up his own wing stop to keep himself busy.
”I was bored, so I opened up Smitty’s,” he said. “I was tired of Buffalo Wild Wings with their cold food and small portions.”