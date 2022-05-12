Provider Health Services, a Lafayette-based company that provides health care services to senior living communities, joined forces with two other companies to form a new business.
Curana Health is the name of the combined company that will be in 26 states and over 1,000 senior living facilities, according to an announcement. PHS combined with Elite Patient Care of Austin, Texas, and AllyAlign Health of Virginia to form a company that will have a mission of improving the health, happiness and dignity of senior living residents.
The Curana Health Medical Group has over 400 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants that provide primary care, post-acute care and other clinical services in skilled nursing facilities, life plan communities, assisted living facilities and memory care facilities.