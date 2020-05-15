Commercial additions/alterations
OTHER: 410 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center; Frederick Trahan, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $7,395,000.
OTHER: 1314 Walker Road, Lafayette; AT&T Wireless Services Inc., owner; description, LUS Scada interior renovation; LUS, applicant; MD Descant Inc., contractor; $281,000.
APARTMENTS: 1521 Camellia Drive, Lafayette; Camellia Gardens, owner; description, Parc Gardens activity center; Spec LLC, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $600,000.
New houses
3030 Mills St., Carencro; Van Alan Homes LLC; $297,000.
312 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
237 Fallis Road, Lafayette Parish; Catherine Moreau; $234,000.
205 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $216,000.
303 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $234,000.
109 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
110 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
111 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
115 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
227 Leblanc Road, Maurice; Mike's Quality Homes; $108,450.
315 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $315,000.
210 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
311 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
209 Monte Road, Duson; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $333,000.
Acadiana Business Today: Rules for Louisiana casinos, malls change hours before Friday's reopening, but Lafayette malls won't open today; 164-unit luxury apartment complex in Youngsville set to open next spring
Rules for Louisiana casinos, malls change hours before Friday's reopening; Acadiana Mall, Northgate won't open today
Hours before Louisiana would officially reopen under Phase 1, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced changes to his executive order that would affect…
Work on a 164-unit luxury apartment complex in Youngsville should be complete early next year.
Demolition of the rundown LessPay Motel on University Avenue in Lafayette could begin as early as next week.
More than 40,100 new unemployment claims were filed in Louisiana during the week that ended on Saturday.
Commercial additions/alterations
There's a bold billboard on Johnston Street near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus with a simple message: LOVE.