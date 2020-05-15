Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 410 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center; Frederick Trahan, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $7,395,000.

OTHER: 1314 Walker Road, Lafayette; AT&T Wireless Services Inc., owner; description, LUS Scada interior renovation; LUS, applicant; MD Descant Inc., contractor; $281,000.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

APARTMENTS: 1521 Camellia Drive, Lafayette; Camellia Gardens, owner; description, Parc Gardens activity center; Spec LLC, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $600,000.

New houses

3030 Mills St., Carencro; Van Alan Homes LLC; $297,000.

312 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.

237 Fallis Road, Lafayette Parish; Catherine Moreau; $234,000.

205 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $216,000.

303 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $234,000.

109 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.

110 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

111 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

115 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

227 Leblanc Road, Maurice; Mike's Quality Homes; $108,450.

315 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $315,000.

210 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.

311 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

209 Monte Road, Duson; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $333,000.