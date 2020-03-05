The Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition may return to Acadiana someday, but perhaps in a smaller, more contemporary and unfamiliar form.
LAGCOE’s leaders said in an issued statement this week that its board has assembled a task force to weigh the direction of the organization, which presented biennial trade shows in Lafayette from the 1950s until 2017. In 2019, the Lafayette-based organization moved the meeting to facilities in New Orleans to both serve event sponsors and for the convenience and pleasure of air travelers to the event. Now LAGCOE will seek outside advice on how to better serve the industry — perhaps in smaller, localized meetings around Louisiana.
“LAGCOE’s goal has always been to serve our ever-evolving industry to the best of our ability,” LAGCOE chairman-elect Gary Landry said. “Trends in both the oil and gas sector as well as the tradeshow industry demonstrate that the approach we’ve taken historically to events and programs isn’t keeping up with the needs of industry professionals.”
Corinne Sprague, interim executive director, said the board intends to select by late spring a company to help guide the organization into the future. The effort will be “Transform LAGCOE,” which will build on the industry successful industry but study new possibilities. She said the chosen company will study how successful trade shows elsewhere — including those outside the energy industry — are evolving.
“We are finding that exposition floors are a dying event,” she said of task force meetings that began in January. In fact, she said, oil and gas companies can find new products and service online, reducing the need for large showroom floors. The question, she said, is how can LAGCOE entice audiences to travel to their events?
LAGCOE will choose from among four companies to study possibilities and present plans to the organization by autumn.
LAGCOE is contracted to hold one more show in New Orleans in 2021. But that show may be smaller than the 2019 event, one that may focus on a specific aspect of the energy industry rather than all aspects of oil and gas in the state and region.
LAGCOE enjoyed large attendance at its 2013 and 2015 biennial three-day events at the Cajunedome in Lafayette, drawing some 17,000 people to the former show, 16,000 to the latter. But attendance plunged to some 10,000 in 2017, as oil prices sank in 2015 and have undermined the industry since.
The event moved to New Orleans in 2019 because sponsors said they were not seeing specific customers they needed to make their attendance worth their time. The 2019 event was dramatically different; LAGCOE charged admission to the show and the paid attendance, more than 4,000, generated the funds the organization needed to make ends meet. LAGCOE’s leadership deemed the New Orleans show a financial success.
Sprague said the next biennial show, though, may be more specifically geared to one or only a few aspects of the energy industry. The board, she said, does not believe the next show has to be as expansive as previous shows have been.
“We don’t have to be a one-size-fits-all show anymore,” she said. “We see an opportunity to grow but a need to be more strategic.”
LAGCOE director Angela Crain stepped down after the 2019 show, and the board said it would begin a search for a new director. Sprague said she believe the board may suspend the search until the organization has a clearer direction for its future.