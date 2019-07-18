R. Hamilton Davis, known to everyone as “Hammy” is a native of Lafayette and comes from a large family which has deep roots in Lafayette.

He talked about his life and career in commercial real estate with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With a heart for improving the lives of those less fortunate, Davis speaks highly in this interview of Catholic Charities of Acadiana and United Way of Acadiana.

A graduate of LSU and Tulane Law School, Davis has spent 20 years has been commercial real estate after a successful run as an attorney and has developed a reputation as an expert in real estate and the pulse of the Acadiana economy. Last year he founded Scout Real Estate along with partners Chad Ortte and Jeff Landry.

During his time with Coldwell Banker Commercial, he was named top commercial agent in Louisiana for 10 years. From 2002-2016, he was awarded the Coldwell Banker Gold Circle of Distinction and the International President’s Elite Award.

Davis has served as board chairman of the United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Education Foundation Board, United Way board of directors, Rayne State Bank board of directors and Catholic Services of Acadiana.