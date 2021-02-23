The Scholtzsky’s on Johnston Street will close this week and the franchisees have put the building up for sale.
Owners Ted and Cindy Nevels said in a Facebook post this week they will retire and close the location at 2968 Johnston St. on Sunday after operating the business for 35 years. Their other location at 3570 W. Pinhook Road will remain open after it was sold to their longtime general manager.
“We are grateful to our loyal customers and wonderful employees that helped us to be successful over the years,” the post read.
The Johnston Street location, at just under 5,400 square feet, is listed for $1.325 million.