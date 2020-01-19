A Houston-based investment company bought the 264-unit Bayou Oaks apartments on Feu Follet Road for $12.35 million, records show.
Juniper Investment Group, which also owns apartment complex in Lafayette, bought the property on Dec. 13 from Select Properties of Metairie, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Juniper Investment Group was founded in 2000 to purchase multi-family properties in cities along the Gulf Coast, according to its website, and has since bought more than 25,000 unites in 13 states for over $1 billion. It has also bought properties in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Natchitoches and Shreveport.
Select Properties bought Bayou Oaks out of foreclosure in 1985 for $5.25 million, records show.
In 2014, Juniper bought the 300-unit Cypress Shadows, 173 S. Beadle Road, for $4.5 million, records show. The complex has since been renamed The Bradford, according to its website, and is adjacent to Bayou Oaks.