The health care profession has historically not experienced competition, but the market is now evolving quickly as information technology, smart devices and retailers have entered the market.

Several leaders in the industry spoke during a discussion at the South Louisiana Community Health Summit last fall, which was taped for the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to the discussion here.

Panel members joining Cian Robinson, Lafayette General Health executive director of innovation, research and real estate investment, included Gwen Guillotte, VP of Payor Strategies at LHC Group; Dr. Gary Wiltz, CEO of Teche Action Clinics; Kevin Callison, professor of health economics at Tulane; and Dr. Yiad Ashkar, Director of the Louisiana Center for Health Innovation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The event was organized by Beacon Community Connections.

Focusing on the outside forces pushing the health care industry to switch from being reactive to proactive, Robinson asked questions relating to “disruptors," which are turning the traditional model of health care delivery on its head.

While the traditional doctor’s office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., consumers are clamoring for convenient options for health care delivery. If they can have groceries, meals, and products delivered to their home, they also expect to be offered more convenient ways to receive treatment for health issues.

Millennials are increasingly choosing urgent care centers in lieu of primary physicians, opting for more affordable and convenient access to medical treatment.

“Millennials will increasingly be the driving force where dollars are spent," Callison said. "The question is will there be health care alternatives different than the traditional models that older generations have been used to.”