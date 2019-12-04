About 1,250 guests stayed at an Airbnb in Lafayette during the recent University of Louisiana at Lafayette football season, allowing operators to earn $62,300, according to data released by company officials.
The biggest draw was the weekend of the ULM game Nov. 29-30 when 290 visitors stayed in the area, generating $13,800 in revenue for operators, data shows. The Texas State game during the weekend of Nov. 1-2 drew 260 visitors and $15,600 in revenue, and the weekend of the Troy game Nov. 22-23 drew 220 guests and $11,700 in revenue.
Yearly totals were similar to last year’s totals in which six home game netted 1,200 guests and $63,000 in revenue for Airbnb owners, data shows.