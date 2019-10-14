Parish Brewing Co. won a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition, for its Pure Tropics beer earlier this month.
The GABF, presented by the Brewers Association, recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The competition featured 107 beer categories with 9,497 beers entered from 2,295 breweries representing all 50 states, company officials announced.
Parish Brewing won in the Emerging India Pale Ale beer-style category and was the only Louisiana brewery to win a medal. Pure Tropics, a massively dry-hopped, pulpy, wet, and juicy IPA conditioned on mango, pineapple, and pink guava purée.
Parish is the second-largest brewery in Louisiana.
