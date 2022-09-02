Christopher Amos has long wanted more diverse dining and entertainment options on Lafayette's north side.
Amos, who owns a landscaping business, decided to create the change he wants in his community by opening a food truck park.
"Like many, I've found a lack of things to do on this side of town," Amos said. "And there are a lot of food trucks in the Acadiana area now that are having to set up in vacant parking lots and things like that. I wanted to give them the opportunity to have a place to go and give Lafayette more diverse cuisine options and live entertainment."
Parc de Oaks, which is expected to open next spring, will be located at 3302 Moss St. near Volley Beach.
Amos purchased the lot, which has sprawling oak trees, in 2019 and has been working to open the food truck park since then. The permitting process has been cumbersome, he said, since this will be Lafayette Parish's first permanent food truck park.
"What makes it difficult for them and us is they don't have any guidelines to base it off of," Amos said. "It's been a learning process."
The park will have space for up to eight food trucks, which may be parked there permanently, Amos said. Parc de Oaks will have a walk-up bar, bathrooms, seating and parking.
The hours of operation are still to be determined, but Amos imagines the park will be open daily for lunch and for dinner a few nights per week. Dogs will be welcome at the park, and the bar will serve alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks to compliment food from vendors.
Amos also plans to host live entertainment regularly at the venue.
"We traveled all over the country for different ideas and inspiration," Amos said.
Ideally, Amos said, the park will have food trucks serving a variety of cuisines. He's had interest so far from food truck owners that specialize in Cajun, Creole, Latin, Asian and coffee offerings.
"I had no idea that this many food trucks would reach out this soon," Amos said. "A few have committed. A lot are just interested."
When Amos went public with his plans this week, he was overwhelmed by the response not just from food truck owners, but also from north side residents like himself.
"A lot of them are grateful to have something to do on this side of town," Amos said. "It's been an overwhelming feedback, and we're grateful for the support."
Learn more at parcdeoaks.com.