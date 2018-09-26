Lafayette's big six employers could soon have company.
At his annual Louisiana Economic Outlook report for an audience of Acadiana business leaders on Wednesday morning, economist Loren Scott mentioned a seventh major company moving into Lafayette soon without revealing details. He outlined the non-oil and gas companies in Acadiana that make up the "big six" and made reference to an another employer that will bring hundreds of jobs to the region.
The announcement is part of a bright future the economist predicted for the region. It will gain 1,400 jobs next year and 4,900 in 2020, he predicted.
"What you're going to find out, probably in this week, is there's going to be a No. 7 that's probably going to add another 400 high paying, good jobs," he said. "So you've got some good news about to be announced for the Lafayette area."
No other details were available.
Acadiana's current big six — jewelry maker Stuller Inc., Acadian Ambulance, health care consultant Schumacher Group, home nursing giant LHC Group, delivery service Waitr and tech firm CGI — will continue providing stability to the area’s economy, Scott told the audience. CGI is expected to double its workforce in Lafayette as part of a deal announced earlier this year.
Other good economic news for Acadiana region, Scott noted, included rising oil prices — now above $70 per barrel — are expected to hit $80 by 2020, meaning “hope lies ahead” for the Lafayette area.
“A reviving energy sector will make 2018 a ‘trough’ year and 2019 will be the beginnings of a very solid recovery for Lafayette,” Scott said.
But those projections depend on oil rising to $80 a barrel and a national economic expansion continuing. Low natural gas prices, which have fueled industrial expansions in Louisiana in recent years, should continue a modest decline.
Threats like President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China could be “devastating” to the economy if tariffs continue in the long term, Scott said.
"The biggest major threat to all of this is the tariffs that President Trump has put into place," he said. "Economists are very, very concerned about this. Our forecasts are based on this being just a negotiating gambit, and there's indications that this is the case.
"Because if this is just the president and his trade representatives saying, 'We need to protect our domestic industry from foreign competition,' then we're going to see in late 2019 and 2020 a recession way worse than what we experienced in 2008 and 2009. We're going to have a trade war that's going to be very bad across the world."
Statewide, Louisiana has recovered from its 28-month recession and is expected to add 23,400 jobs, up 1.2 percent, in 2019 and 36,100 jobs, up 1.8 percent, in 2020. The state is now in “relatively healthy growth mode,” Scott said.
During the period 2015 to 2018, Lafayette will be down an estimated 21,600 jobs, or 10 percent, compared to 2014, Scott said. The area has the highest concentration — 6.8 percent — of its jobs directly from the exploration sector among Louisiana’s nine metro regions and is well ahead of the 1.7 percent statewide rate.