Two sisters will move their businesses into the former OB’s Bar and Grill location in downtown Lafayette next month.

Joie de Vivre Salon & Spa, owned by Madeline Gardiner Dupuis, will move in along with Parish Realty, which is owned by her sister, Lauren Gardner, into the 5,000-square-foot space at 307 Jefferson St.

The salon, which had been at 111 S. College Road since 2015, could be open by Nov. 1 and will be the first spa downtown, Madeline Gardner said.

"Downtown just works,” Madeline Gardiner said. “I like what’s happening with downtown and with all the businesses opening up. It’s becoming more business-oriented.”

The move will help her grow the spa side of the business, she said. Also making the move will be Geaux Glo, owned by a nurse practitioner who will operate as a med spa.

Parish Realty, which started in 2015 and now has 10 agents, will leave its space in the Oil Center at 412 Travis St. Lauren Gardiner bought the building, which had been empty for about a year, last month from Ryder Properties, documents show.

The sisters come from a family of business owners. Their grandfather, John Dan Gielen, founded the chain of ShopRite and Tobacco Plus convenience stores that grew across Louisiana.

“It was just something we decided to do to help each other out,” Lauren Gardiner said. “I just like that downtown is starting to grow toward a new, fresh direction. We’ve been to a couple of Opportunity Machine seminars talking about downtown coming back to life. We like where it’s headed.”