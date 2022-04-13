Jeffrey Stewart, director of Lafayette Utilities System, promised his audience at the Downtown Development Authority improvements beneath their feet and over their heads.
Speaking on Wednesday as the guest of the Downtown Lafayette Lunch and Learn, Stewart, recently elevated to director after two decades at LUS, said the city and its utility system is pursuing sewer improvements downtown as well as improved, LED streetlighting everywhere in the municipality.
“Downtown presents major opportunities for investments,” both commercial and residential, Stewart said. But to drive such development, he said, improved infrastructure such as a new lift station is necessary.
Stewart said the sewer system can handle present downtown needs, but the promise of more multi residential developments demands more sewerage capacity. Density is the issue, he said: Tear down a property and replace it with an apartment complex, and the need for improved infrastructure might be immediate.
“LUS must be ahead of that,” he said. “If we stay still, we fall behind.”
LUS is in the design stages for a $10 million lift station that would speed sewage out of the downtown at 2,000 gallons per minute and to a treatment plant. He said target dates are November 2022 for bids, March 2023 for start of construction and August 2024 for project completion. He said the lift station that would serve the downtown may be located on St. Mary Boulevard, although he conceded that purchasing property is difficult in Lafayette.
“We need something major,” he said. Sewage would be pumped to the sewer plant on West Bayou Parkway.
“Two years from now, we’re going to be in a way better spot than today,” he said.
Stewart said the city would push for federal dollars in addition to state money to fund the project.
“Someone is going to get the money,” he said. “Why not us?”
In response to questions, Stewart said the city would pursue federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
He said the Downtown Development Authority, LEDA and One Acadiana have agreed to write letters of support, and he encouraged others at the meeting to do the same.
He also said that LUS is trying to be flexible in working with downtown investors. Anyone with a project – or even “the dream of a project” – should be encouraged to contact LUS to discuss what is possible.
“If you have a thought, come to us,” he said.
Stewart said LUS would implement LED street lighting citywide within 18 months to two years at a cost of some $7 million. That involves 21,000 streetlights in the city. Changing to LED would save the city some $500,000 to $800,000 annually, he said.
But advantages go beyond savings: LED puts “a better quality of lights on the streets,” he said.
LUS, approved by voters in 1896 and established in 1897, started with about 2,100 customers and a steam power plant. Now marking its 125th year, LUS has more than 70,000 customers today.