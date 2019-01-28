The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association has tapped Tyler Gray as president of the organization, replacing Chris John, who led the group for a decade before retiring at the end of 2018.
Gray was serving as interim president of the organization since John's announcement, and has served as general counsel of the group since 2014. He will be the youngest president in LMOGA's 96-year history, the group said.
LMOGA represents the state's oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico, including exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing and midstream companies, among others.
"My heart is in oil and natural gas and I am excited for the opportunity to lead one of Louisiana’s longest standing trade associations,” Gray said in a statement. "I’m honored to continue working with LMOGA’s membership to represent an industry that provides economic benefits and opportunity for all Louisianans.”
John, a former congressman and state lawmaker representing the Acadiana region, had served as president of LMOGA since 2007. He was a frequent presence at the State Capitol pushing for laws favorable to the energy industry.
LMOGA represents companies like ExxonMobil, Dow, Shell Oil Co. and dozens more smaller firms throughout the state.
Gray has served in several legal and legislative positions in government over the past decade, and was an attorney for the state Office of Conservation, a division of the Department of Natural Resources before joining LMOGA.